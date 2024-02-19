AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ACRX
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %
Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.