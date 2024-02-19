AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.86 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.