AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AdaptHealth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 233.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,051,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $16,463,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.