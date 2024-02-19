Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 1,636 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABG stock opened at $216.89 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.32.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

