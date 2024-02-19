Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $15.88 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.