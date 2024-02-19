Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 946.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $144.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 361.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

