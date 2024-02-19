Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 294.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 207.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

CROX opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.