Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

