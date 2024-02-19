Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

