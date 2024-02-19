Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

