Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OR opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

