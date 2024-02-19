Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $98.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

