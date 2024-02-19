Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 146 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $219.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

