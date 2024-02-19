Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 65,695 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,695 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $156,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,057 shares of company stock worth $3,607,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Z stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

