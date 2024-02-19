Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.14 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,560,061. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

