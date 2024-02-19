Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.29 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 96.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in YETI by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after buying an additional 1,099,929 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in YETI by 40.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,511,000 after buying an additional 923,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 97.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after buying an additional 748,671 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

