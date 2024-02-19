Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 561,946 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $16.26 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.