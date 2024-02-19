Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $114.64 and a 12-month high of $248.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.