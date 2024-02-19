Aion Price Tops $0.0015 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,690.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00118501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00034765 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006707 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

