Aion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $726.58 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $726.58 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00115336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00034563 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006687 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

