Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,960 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after buying an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,378,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,957. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

