Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.49. 548,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.01 and a 200-day moving average of $300.78.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

