Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $204,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

