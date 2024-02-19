Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $190,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BX traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,509. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

