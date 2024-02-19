Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $148.41. 5,442,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

