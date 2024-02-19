Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.5 %

SNY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

