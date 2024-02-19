Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,185,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

