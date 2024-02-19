Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $279.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average is $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

