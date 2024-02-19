Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $50.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,598,213 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.