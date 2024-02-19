Algorand One Day Volume Tops $56.04 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $56.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00075980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00020396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000897 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,593,174 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

