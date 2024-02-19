Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

