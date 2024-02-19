Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk Sells 7,250 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 7,250 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.68), for a total value of £32,625 ($41,203.59).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 466 ($5.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £173.40 million, a PE ratio of 685.29 and a beta of 0.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 292.50 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 466 ($5.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 442.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 735.29%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

