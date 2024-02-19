Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of ALKS opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,595,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,262,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 320,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alkermes by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

