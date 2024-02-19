Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Journey Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

DERM opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Journey Medical has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Journey Medical by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 56,781 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.