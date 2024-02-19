Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.90.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $225.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $178.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

