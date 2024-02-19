Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,018,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,165,000 after purchasing an additional 833,601 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,865,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
