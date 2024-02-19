Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

