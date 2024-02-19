Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 6.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $241,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

PFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,935,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,596,484. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.