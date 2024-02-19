Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.75 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 473,960 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $368.72. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.