Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $286,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $169.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

