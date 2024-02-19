Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 687,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

