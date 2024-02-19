Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 787 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.49. 12,645,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,093,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

