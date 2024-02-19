American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

