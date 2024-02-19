American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance
NYSE:AEL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
