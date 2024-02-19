American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

