American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $189.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

AXP opened at $212.56 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

