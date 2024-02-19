American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 879,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,543 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 1.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 456.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 97,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. 1,854,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.