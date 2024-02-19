American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 879,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,543 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 1.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 456.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 97,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. 1,854,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
