American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Decreased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,380 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 6.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of American International Group worth $381,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

