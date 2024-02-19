American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $135.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $275,476,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

