AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $173.89. 1,016,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,561. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.