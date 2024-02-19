AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 1,863 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 4,893.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,081,000 after buying an additional 594,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. 176,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,921. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

