AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $4.73 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Onsemi makes up about 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Onsemi by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Onsemi by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. 4,910,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,580,330. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

